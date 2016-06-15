New brown bears make debut at Toledo Zoo

Visitors can now check out three new brown bears on display at the Toledo Zoo.

Two female grizzlies named Montana and Cody come from the Yellowstone National Park, while one male Kodiak, Dodge, comes from Kodiak Island, Alaska.

Zookeepers say the bears are in good health and have bonded well as a group.

"They're having a ball, they work really closely with their keepers, it's a lot of trust, we gave them the time and it ended up exactly what we wanted it to be," said Randi Meyerson, Assistant Director of Animal Programs.

The Toledo Zoo invites all guests to come explore the challenges facing the brown bear species through their new exhibit, “Brown bear, brown bear, what do you see? Hopefully, people learning from me.”

Click here to learn more about the brown bears on exhibit at the Toledo Zoo.

