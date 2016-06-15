OSHP seize $1 million worth of marijuana during Turnpike traffic - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP seize $1 million worth of marijuana during Turnpike traffic stop

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

An Arizona man faces felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 221 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $1 million dollars during a traffic stop in Lucas County.

Troopers stopped Paul Schmitt, 29, of Tucson, Arizona along the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 52 for a marked lane violation.

After police ran Schmitt's license plate and a drug-sniffing canine alerted police, a probable cause search was done.

Schmitt was arrested and booked in the Lucas County Jail.

He is charged with second-degree marijuana possession and trafficking.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

