OSHP seize $1 million worth of marijuana during Turnpike traffic stop

An Arizona man faces felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 221 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $1 million dollars during a traffic stop in Lucas County.

Troopers stopped Paul Schmitt, 29, of Tucson, Arizona along the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 52 for a marked lane violation.

After police ran Schmitt's license plate and a drug-sniffing canine alerted police, a probable cause search was done.

Schmitt was arrested and booked in the Lucas County Jail.

He is charged with second-degree marijuana possession and trafficking.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

