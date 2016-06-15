Tall grass and weeds plague south Toledo street

Unsightly tall grass, weeds and rodents. People living near the vacant American Legion building at Arlington and Geneva say they are fed up with the problems the unkempt lot is bringing to their neighborhood.

Neighbors tell WTOL the tall grass blocks drivers' view of oncoming traffic when trying to exit the neighborhood.

"This is a one way street here in the 800 block. Trying to see to the left here is hazardous. Someone is going to get hit," said Sue Waggnor who lives on Geneva.

This is just one of many properties across Toledo that are unkept. A spokesperson from the mayor's office says they can't fix problems that are never reported. People living on Geneva say it's frustrating to constantly ask for help.

"Just certain properties you get kind of frustrated after a while and you don't bother," said Waggnor.

If you are living near a property that needs attention, call Engage Toledo 419-936-2020 to document the problem. City officials say crews will investigate and the property owner will be given 72 hour or a 30 day order to address the issue.

Next, if the owner or occupant refuses to cooperate, a public notice could be issued, reminding owners of their obligation to keep grass under 8 inches. Anything higher and the owner will be billed $4.95 per minute for the time spent abating the property and issued a $75 dollar ticket.

The mayor's spokesperson says it's not an overnight process. They are currently working in partnership with Pathway, a summer youth program, to provide monthly maintenance on 800 properties this summer. There is no added cost to taxpayers.

In addition to Pathway, a mayor's spokesperson says Toledo is working with 20 community churches and neighborhood groups to curb illegal dumping and high grass issues. Teens make up a majority of these groups helping to maintain a total of 1,000 properties.

To learn more about how to alert the city to a problem in your community click here.

