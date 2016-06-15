Missing Detroit 5-month-old found safe

Detroit police have located a 5-month-old girl who went missing Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect, 21-year-old Michael Hunter, grabbed the child from her mother in the area of 19190 Hoover around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hunter then fled on foot.

Baby Tonya was taken by Michael Hunter and was last seen on foot in the area of 7 mile and Hoover pic.twitter.com/URZ9CpQUZ9 — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) June 15, 2016

Hunter and the mother are apparently acquaintances.

Police say Hunter has mental health issues. He was arrested when police found the girl Wednesday morning.

