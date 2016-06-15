Dump truck driver forgets to lower bed, hits wires overnight

It was a scary situation for one truck driver after getting caught on live wires in Sylvania Township overnight.

Troopers were called to Sylvania Avenue near Centennial Road after the woman drove into the overhead wires. They say she had just dropped off a load of asphalt from the I-475 construction at the Quarry and forgot to lower the dump bed when she left.

The woman waited in the truck for Toledo Edison crews to arrive to shut down the power before lowering the dump bed and getting out of harms way.

The road had already been closed for construction on the new roundabout in the area, so traffic was not impacted.

