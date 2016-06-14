Meeting for Bancroft Reconstruction Project discusses roundabout - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Meeting for Bancroft Reconstruction Project discusses roundabout and bike lane

Questions and concerns regarding the reconstruction of Bancroft St. and Parkside Blvd. will be taken into consideration.
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Bancroft Street between Parkside and Secor could look very different in the future.

Another public meeting was held regarding the Bancroft Reconstruction project Tuesday night.

The project will cost $9.4 million with the feds and state picking up most of the bill. Toledo will only be responsible for about $900,000 of that sum.

Doug Stephens with the City's Division of Engineers said, "We have chosen to propose a three-lane configuration to improve safety through the corridor. Then we've also proposed a roundabout at the Parkside intersection."

Stephens says the plans, which were discussed during the third public meeting regarding the project, also include bike lanes throughout the stretch and medians near the University of Toledo.

The current proposal, he says, is the result of the recommended solution based on statistics and information gathered in connection to the stretch of road in question.

"I was very happy with the mix of comments we got," he said. "There were many in favor of both the roundabout and the bike lanes. We did have some in opposition."

He says they'll take the comments and concerns brought up at the most recent meeting, along with the current plans and put that before council and the administration who would have to approve the money needed for the project before moving forward.

The earliest this project can start is July 2017.

