Man honored for charity work for ProMedica and Lourdes University

Tuesday night, an event to honor a man for his charity work was held.

It was called "An Evening with Russell Ebeid."

Ebeid is known for his generous giving to several charities and organizations including ProMedica and Lourdes University.

A short film was shown at the event documenting his life from his start in Detroit, Michigan to his work at Guardian Industries. It ended with his charity work and a live panel discussion where audience members could ask him questions.

Randy Oostra,President and CEO of ProMedica said, "He is just a great example of a person who has kind of put back into a community what he thinks he's gotten out of it, and he's given us, ya know, a hundred fold, a thousand fold of what we've given him. He's just a great example of what we would all hope someone that's successful, how they would live their lives and what he's done."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.