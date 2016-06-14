BBB: Beware of scams when giving to victims of Orlando terror attack

The terrorist killing in Orlando is just the latest tragedy inspiring others to lend a helping hand.

Giving blood and money to help victims of the Orlando terrorist attack is noble and commendable. But the Better Business Bureau warns there may be some preying on your desire to help.

Just to be safe, don't give donations through links on Facebook, Twitter or other social media sites. They can be faked.

If you want to help, be proactive. Equality Florida has a crowdfunding appeal on GoFundMe, which has raised over $4 million.

Watch out for vague appeals that don't identify the intended use of funds. How will the donations help victims' families?

Organizations raising funds should get permission from the families to use either the names of victims and/or any photographs of them.

Some families may set up their own appeals. Before donating, make sure the money is administered by a bank, CPA or attorney.

On the internet, never click on unfamiliar appeals that pop up or are on unusual websites. Scammers use many tricks to get your money or personal information.

Refuse telephone appeals. Insist that they mail you information, which you can read over before donating. If they refuse, hang up!

To talk to the Better Business Bureau simply call 419-531-3116 or 1-800-743-4222.

