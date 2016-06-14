Donate to Orlando shooting victims through AT&T text

AT&T is providing a way to send donations for victims of the Orlando shooting.

These donations will help with ongoing medical costs and can be made through text messaging.

All you have to do is text "Orlando" to 20222 and $10 will automatically be donated to the Orlando Regional Medical Center's Level One Trauma Center from your account.

The charges will appear on your next bill or be deducted from your prepaid balance.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.