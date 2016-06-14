Sandusky man arrested for threatening to shoot up factory - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sandusky man arrested for threatening to shoot up factory

Austin Hines (Source: Erie County Jail) Austin Hines (Source: Erie County Jail)
SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

A Sandusky man is behind bars after police say he threatened to shoot up a factory.

Workers at an auto parts factory said Austin Hines showed up to work Tuesday and was very angry.

When police searched his car they found a loaded gun and bulletproof vest.

Hines is now facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated menacing and improperly handling a firearm.

