Toledo holds vigil for Orlando victims - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo holds vigil for Orlando victims

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

"We are Orlando." Those words are spelled out on the high windows of One Government Center in downtown Toledo. 

"It could have been here, it could have been us," said Nick Komives, executive director of Equality Toledo. "That is why we are Orlando." 

Down on the ground, a large crowd of LGBT community members and allies gathered Tuesday evening to remember those killed in the terror attack in Orlando. 

People held signs, flags and candles, while the names of those killed in the shooting were read out loud, one by one. 

"We're all family all across the country, and Americans as well," said Jeff Pinkerton, who attended the vigil. 

Several community leaders addressed the packed crowd. 

"I stand here today on behalf of the United Muslim Association of Toledo to express our sympathy and strong condemnation of this heinous crime," said Dr. Maseeh Rehman, United Muslim Association of Toledo. 

"I stand ready and able and to use all the resources that we have in the city that we can truly say that we are Orlando," said Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. "We love everyone and we, we're going to continue to be strong." 

Along with mourning was anger.  

"When is enough, enough?" asked Pete Gerken, Lucas County Commissioner. 

The crowd cheered over calls for gun control. 

"We must begin asking questions of our current policies that continue to allow for this type of heinous act to be carried out," said Komives.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly