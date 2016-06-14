Toledo holds vigil for Orlando victims

"We are Orlando." Those words are spelled out on the high windows of One Government Center in downtown Toledo.

"It could have been here, it could have been us," said Nick Komives, executive director of Equality Toledo. "That is why we are Orlando."

Down on the ground, a large crowd of LGBT community members and allies gathered Tuesday evening to remember those killed in the terror attack in Orlando.

People held signs, flags and candles, while the names of those killed in the shooting were read out loud, one by one.

"We're all family all across the country, and Americans as well," said Jeff Pinkerton, who attended the vigil.

Several community leaders addressed the packed crowd.

"I stand here today on behalf of the United Muslim Association of Toledo to express our sympathy and strong condemnation of this heinous crime," said Dr. Maseeh Rehman, United Muslim Association of Toledo.

"I stand ready and able and to use all the resources that we have in the city that we can truly say that we are Orlando," said Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. "We love everyone and we, we're going to continue to be strong."

Along with mourning was anger.

"When is enough, enough?" asked Pete Gerken, Lucas County Commissioner.

The crowd cheered over calls for gun control.

"We must begin asking questions of our current policies that continue to allow for this type of heinous act to be carried out," said Komives.

