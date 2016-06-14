Two young Syrian refugees given new bikes thanks to teachers' nomination

Two young Syrian refugees living in Toledo were awarded new bikes Tuesday.

It was all a part of the Bikes for Kids program, which is giving away one new bike each week of summer through August 16, courtesy of Wersell's Bike and Ski Shop.

More than 15 Stranahan Elementary teachers and administrators were there for the surprise. The two siblings were chosen after their teachers nominated them for having done great work the past year, learning English and getting acclimated to the United States.

"They're just two wonderful kids and we wanted to do something special for them, and the bikes are just one piece. We wish we could give them more. They give us so much in return, so we're just proud to be apart of this," said Principle Jermey Bauer.

Along with Wersell's donation of helmets and locks, the Maumee Valley Movers are also donating their time and transportation to get the bikes home to the winners.

