Teen in hospital after Sylvania Township home invasion

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

A teenager is in the hospital after an early morning home invasion that happened Tuesday. 

Police say a group of people broke into a home on Brookstone in Sylvania Township and beat two teenagers who were inside.

A TV and computer monitor were taken, but the TV was found in the front yard.

Police are working to find the people involved.

Both teens are expected to be okay.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

