Oregon gun shop sees rise in demand for weapons and licensing

An AR-15 was originally reported as one of the guns used in the nightclub attacks in Orlando, Florida. Though reports now say the gun used was actually a Sig Sauer MCX, a local gun store owner says the AR-15s have become quite popular among gun owners in Lucas County.

Tom Urbanski, owner of Ski's Training in Oregon, Ohio, says he sees sales go up of AR-15s any time there is a terror attack.

Urbanski, who also runs conceal carry classes on weekends, says this gun is popular among gun owners because it's very light weight, it's very accurate and it's very powerful. It shoots fast and can hold dozens of rounds at a time. The rate of fire is about 800 rounds per minute.

Urbanski says around ten years ago, the gun cost about $1300. Now it can be bought for as low as $500.

"If you don't have a felony conviction and you have not been determined to be mentally ill or you don't have a misdemeanor or for domestic violence, you can buy that gun or any gun for that matter," he said.

He stressed that in order to carry a weapon, you do need a permit. And permits in Ohio are on the rise as well.

Concealed Carry licenses in the Buckeye state are at an all time high with over half a million residents with licenses - more than 4 percent of Ohioans.

Anytime there is an attack, such as the recent one in Orlando, Urbanski sees his business boom with classes booked up to two months out - the same courses that are usually booked just two weeks ahead.

"It's a knee jerk reaction. Every time something happens or anytime someone talks about gun control, business goes nuts in the gun business," he said.

He's instructed more than 890 classes since 2004 and had close to 5,000 students. Urbanski says he's just one instructor of many and he predicts more Ohio residents will get trained to carry soon.

"And it's all people being afraid out there," he said."Not only the bad guys, but the fear that someone will come up with gun laws that will restrict their gun rights."

