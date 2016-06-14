Rossford could be second in country for Coast Guard Auxiliary pr - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford could be second in country for Coast Guard Auxiliary program

A view of Rossford waterways in Rossford, Ohio. (Source: WTOL) A view of Rossford waterways in Rossford, Ohio. (Source: WTOL)
ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

The City of Rossford could soon be the second community in the country to participate in a Coast Guard Auxiliary pilot program for students.

The program would educate students 17 and older on what the Coast Guard is, and serve as a boot camp in preparation for the Coast Guard Academy.

In order for the city to be considered for the program, the Coast Guard and Rossford representatives will have to approach the public high school.

Councilman Jerry Staczek says the program is valuable for a number of reasons. 

"It will help our community be safer, it will help our kids be safer on the water, and it will give them a sense of what it's like to serve their community, and to serve their country," Staczek says.

In addition to gaining a sense of service, the students would study and navigate the city's waterways and become more aware of what is around them and the opportunities ahead.

Councilman Staczek stated his support for presenting the program to the school district.

The City and the Coast Guard will reportedly find a time to approach the school and discuss the program. 

