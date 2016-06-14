Allegiant Airlines offering free flights to Orlando for those impacted by shootings

Allegiant Airlines is offering free flights to those impacted by the Orlando shootings.

"Orlando is an incredibly important community to Allegiant,” Allegiant Airlines Spokeswoman Krysta Levy said.

The low-cost airline has a hub in Orlando where many of its employees also live. In a phone interview, Levy said it’s important for the company to support those passengers touched by the tragedy.

“We know our Orlando community is hurting and if there's anything we can do to ease the pain a little bit, we want to go ahead and do that,” Levy said.

So far Allegiant has flown about a dozen people to Orlando free of charge. The airline flies direct from the Toledo Airport and is encouraging anyone here in Northwest Ohio looking to comfort loved ones in Orlando to reach out.

"In times like this, it’s important to be close to the ones you love the most and we're happy to facilitate that,” Levy said.

To contact Allegiant Air for a flight to Orlando please email communications@allegiantair.com. For a list of routes the airline flies, click here.

