Wood County Sheriff: Tips to avoid falling victim to home invasion

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Three Wood County families were the victims of home break-ins over the weekend.

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn urges everyone to take the necessary precautions to avoid having this happen to them.

The most common defense, locking your doors and windows and keeping valuables out of plain site, are encouraged. But, there is one more tip that is just as important and right at your fingertips.

"Don't post on social media, where you're going... how long you're going to be gone. Because unfortunately, the bad people read those posts, and they go 'Ah, these people are going on vacation, the whole family's going - great, I'll add that to my list.'," he said.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn cautions homeowners, especially around vacation season, to let a trusted neighbor know when you will be gone and when you will return. This way someone can keep an eye out for suspicious activity. The Sheriff's office will assist in this with vacation checks. Residents can sign up on the Wood County Sheriff's official website.

"We actually check a residence twice a day, and we pull in the driveway, we walk around, we check everything to make sure everything is okay, and certainly increase the visibility. And if there is a problem, we're going to know about it much quicker than when you return from vacation," the sheriff said.

As always, Sheriff Wasylyshyn says to make sure you're being vigilant - if you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, call police.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.