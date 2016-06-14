Former Bears defensive lineman Bryan Robinson dies at 41 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Chicago Bears say former defensive lineman Bryan Robinson has died. He was 41. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File) The Chicago Bears say former defensive lineman Bryan Robinson has died. He was 41. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
MILWAUKEE (WTOL) -

A former Woodward High School star football player was found dead Saturday in a Milwaukee motel room. 

Bryan Robinson, 41, played 14 seasons in the NFL, most of which was spent with the Chicago Bears, from 1998 to 2003. He also played for the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

Family members say he died of a heart attack. Milwaukee police say they found nothing suspicious in his death. 

The Bears say Robinson will be remembered for his determination and work ethic.

Robinson’s family says they plan a memorial service here in Toledo in the future.

