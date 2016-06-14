Delicious Glazes for outdoor cooking from Dei Fratelli

Steak Glaze

Prep Time: 3 min Cook Time: 10 min Servings: 4+



1 28oz Can Dei Fratelli Crushed Tomatoes

3/4 Cup Dijon mustard

1.5 Cup Beer (stout recommended)

3 Tbsp. Cup Prepared minced garlic

3/4 Cup Light Brown sugar

2 tsp. Black pepper

1.5 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

6 Tbsp. Minced Fresh Onion

1 Tbsp. Honey

1. In a large 4 quart saucepan on medium high heat, add oil and sweat garlic and onion until fragrant, about 1 minute.

2. Add brown sugar and beer, cook until sugar is dissolved and alcohol has cooked out, about 3 minutes (To avoid spillover from the beer, stir vigorously).

3. Add Dei Fratelli Crushed tomatoes, mustard, honey, and black pepper. Stir until incorporated and glaze has thickened, about ten minutes.

Pork Glaze

Prep Time: 2 min Cook Time: 16 min Servings: 4+

1 28oz Can Dei Fratelli Tomato Sauce

1 1/2 Cup light brown sugar

3/4 Cup Water

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground ginger

3 tsp dehydrated onion

Directions:

1. In a 4 quart sauce pot add the brown sugar and water.

2. Bring to a simmer over medium heat until the sugar has melted and formed thin brown syrup. Cook for 8 minutes.

3. Add the Dei Fratelli Tomato Sauce, spices, and onion. Cook for an additional 8 minutes over medium heat, stirring frequently. Check the consistency of the glaze at this point. It should evenly coat the back of a spoon and look sticky.