Man claims he was beat up in home invasion

Police were called to a home in Sylvania Township early Tuesday morning after a man claimed he was beat up by a group of men in his home. (Source: WTOL)

A Sylvania Township man says he was beat up in what police are investigating as a home invasion.

Police were called to a home on Thomasville Court off Sylvania Metamora Road early Tuesday morning.

The man who lives there claims a group of men broke in through the back door and beat him up. He says he knows the people who did it.

The man had visible injuries when he spoke to WTOL 11.

Officers were seen putting a different man in the back of a police vehicle. It’s unclear if that man or anyone else was arrested.

