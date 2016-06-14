South Toledo woman arrested, charged with having sex with a child

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A south Toledo woman was arrested Monday on charges that she had sex with an underage boy.

Kimberly Sheppard, 41, is charged with one count of unlawful sexual misconduct of a minor.



According to a Toledo police report, Sheppard had sex with a boy and told him that if he didn’t do it, she would tell his mom that he raped her. The incident happened Monday at an apartment on Brookview Dr.



Sheppard was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Tuesday.



At the time of this report, she remained locked up in the Lucas County Jail.

