Study focuses on handling of leftover prescription pills

A new study from Johns Hopkins indicated that more than half of patients who are prescribed opioids end up with leftover pills and many save them to use later.

Fewer than ten percent of those surveyed kept their opioid pain medication in a locked location.

Nearly 70 percent were told to return leftover medication to a pharmacist or "take back" program, but few actually did.

Alene Kennedy-Hendricks of Baltimore, Maryland said many patients were also unaware of how to handle medication through storage or disposal.

"Close to half of our sample could not recall receiving any information on how to store medication safely or how to dispose of their opioid medication properly if they had leftover medication," she said.

Over the past decade, there's been a sharp jump in the rate of prescription painkiller overdose.

Drug overdose was the leading cause of death in 2014 among people ages 25 to 64.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.