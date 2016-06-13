Toledo International Youth Orchestra heads to Ecuador

The Toledo International Youth Orchestra is headed to Ecuador.

The orchestra will not only be ambassadors representing the Glass City, but the entire country while on the trip, performing with other orchestras and joining in music classes there.

"We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to bridge cultures through music," said Tricia Taylor-Lyphout, volunteer media relations coordinator. "They're actually going to have the opportunity to be in the classroom with kids their age and see what school is like in Ecuador."

The group will return from the trip Sunday, June 19.

Follow them on the trip here.

