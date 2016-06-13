Bloomville policeman talks about the effects of mass shootings on first responders

First responders deal with their share of traumatic events, but experts say mass shootings like the one in Orlando can have lasting effects on the people coming in to help.

"You also have to remember what the first responders are going through when they're having to deal with that kind of situation and are on the scene of a horrific incident," said Crime Prevention Officer Ron Craig with the Bloomville Police Department.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the nightclub shooting in Orlando that claimed 49 lives early Sunday morning.

Craig, a former firefighter and paramedic says responding to crimes of this magnitude can be extremely taxing,

"The emotional toll it takes on a first responder can vary from minimal to a situation where the first responder may be wanting to throw in the towel and hang it up," he said.

He says no matter what training a first responder has received, you can't prepare for an incident like Orlando or anything similar to it.

"There is no way to prepare yourself for it. You just deal with it the best you can at the time. And hopefully you know that when the incident's over that you have this team of peers that will be there to help you," he said.

A critical incident stress debriefing is protocol for first responders following an emergency like a mass shooting and can be the first step in healing after responding to a horrific crime. The Crime Prevention Officer also added it is not uncommon for first responders to struggle with smaller emergencies as well, that it just depends on the person.

"You talk about it. That is probably one of the best ways of decompressing after an incident like that is to just talk about it."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.