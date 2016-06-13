Kids Against Hunger partners with car dealership in Toledo to feed hungry

Impact with Hope's Kids Against Hunger and Jim White Honda package meals for those dealing with hunger.

Ten thousand meals are going to those dealing with hunger after a full day's work from volunteers of two Toledo-based organizations.

Jim White Honda teamed up with Impact with Hope's Kids against Hunger Toledo program on Monday to pack and ship meals where they are needed.

"What we do here is we provide the materials for them to pack the food, and then we ship them," said one woman involved. "We give the food downtown, inner city, or it could go to Flint, or it could go overseas. Because the food has been approved by the FDA."

The high-protein food packets are made with a nutrient-rich formula that reverses the starvation process.

More than 60 volunteers spent the afternoon getting the food ready for shipment.

