Ohio senators call for action after Orlando terror attack

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) expressed sadness over the Orlando terror attacks while speaking in Cleveland Monday. As the country mulls over what to do next, Senator Brown says we need to have the political courage to say 'enough is enough.' 

"Now is past time to pass common-sense laws to keep guns out of the hands of terrorists and out of the hands of violent criminals," said Brown. 

Brown says it's important that members of the LGBT community know the attack was fueled by hatred that has no place in our country.

"Ohio stands united with the people of Orlando, we stand united with the LGBT community worldwide, we stand united with our entire country," said Brown. 

In a statement from U.S. Senator Rob Portman's (R-Ohio) office, the Senator Portman also says violence and hate have no place in our society. 

Portman says the attack is a reminder that homegrown terrorism is real and there must be a plan to address the threat in our communities.  

"This will require more focus on domestic law enforcement, including more extensive monitoring of individuals, such as the perpetrator of these horrific acts in Orlando. But it also means working harder and more effectively to win the battle over the hearts and minds of Americans who are vulnerable to being drawn into the hateful and violent ideology of ISIS and other Islamic extremists," said Portman.  

Democrats will try forcing a Senate vote on a proposal making it harder for suspected terrorists and people on government terror watch lists to buy guns. 

