Weekend Warriors: Roy Hobbs baseball league shows you can play ball at any age

The 45 and over Roy Hobbs baseball league has been around for more than 25 years. It's a way for adults to still play the game they love.

In Toledo, the league has games at Skeldon Stadium, with some guys playing well past 60 years old.

Bill Bradish retired after 31 years of reffing high school and college basketball, but there's no way he's giving up baseball.

A former start and OU ballplayer, Bradish and his teammates may be 60-somethings, but they can still play ball. They compete in the nationals in November each year in the 60 and over division.

"We are old big kids. I quit playing for over 14 years, I traveled with my job. And in the early 90s I was back in town and I was recruited to come out and I said 'no way' and they talked me into taking bating practice one day and that was 24 seasons ago and we're still doing it. So, yeah, it's great to be out here and it brings back the memories of our youth and, you know, we're hurting, we're tried, but the fact that we're out here speaks volumes," said Bradish.

Bruce Johnson is the baby of the bunch at only 51. He played college ball at Toledo. Johnson says the aches and pains are worth it for the love of baseball.

"I woke up this morning, I would have been disappointed if it was rained out. We came out here, had a great day, we won 18 to 2. It wasn't the greatest baseball game you've ever seen, I'm sure, but it's just fun and the camaraderie among the guys, it's just unbelievable," said Johnson.

