Semi truck overturns during rush hour in Sylvania Township

Police say a semi truck overturned during the rush hour commute in Sylvania Township Monday morning.

The rollover happened at the I-475 split, shutting down the ramp to US 23 south for about 45 minutes.

Drivers were re-routed to a detour onto US 23 north while crews cleaned up the debris.

Nobody was seriously injured.

