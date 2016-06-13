Funeral for hockey legend Gordie Howe

The family of hockey legend Gordie Howe opened the doors of the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit Tuesday, allowing his adoring fans to pay their respects.

The home of the Detroit Red Wings, the team the Hall of Famer played for during much of his career, was open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. - in a nod to his No. 9 jersey - for a visitation. Howe lied in repose in a closed casket.

Howe set NHL marks with 801 goals, a 4-time Stanley Cup Champion, a over 5 decades career and 1,850 points that held up until Wayne Gretzky came along.

The man forever known as "Mr. Hockey" died Friday. He was 88.

His four children chose to allow the public to attend his visitation and funeral.

Mark Howe, one of his sons and a fellow member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, says his father would have wanted fans to access to the memorials because of his connection with them.

Several fans left bouquets of flowers at the memorial and even a hockey puck saying thanks for the memories.

"When I got to the casket I just remembered my youth, just growing up watching Gordie do his thing that was special. (Emotional?) Yea, I'm getting a little teary now. (He was one of your heroes?) Oh yea, definitely," said Gordie Howe fan Al Pelgus.

"You replace athletes, new athletes come along and special ones like Ali, Jordan, Gordie Howe, Babe Ruth. But you don't replace people," said fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.

Howe's funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

