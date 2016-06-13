Toledo Mayor: Southwyck property will not be mall

After sitting unused for years, the old Southwyck Mall property along Reynolds Road in south Toledo could soon take on new life.

On Monday, a press conference was held, but very few details were released.

City leaders say an offer has been made to purchase the property for $2.8 million, but the name of the potential buyer has not been given.

The offer comes with the option of buying the property back after five years if there is no development, but the hope is for the area to become a great economic redevelopment for the city.

"The idea is to have mixed use; office, campus, park, possibility some retail along Reynolds Road. But it's not going to be another mall, we are sure about that, it's more likely going to be mixed office, maybe some residential," said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

Officials did announce that the development agency will be the Ed Harmon group.

Right now, the deal still has to be approved by city council, who will review the topic Tuesday.

