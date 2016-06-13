Owens Community College offers 'active shooter response' trainin - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Owens Community College offers 'active shooter response' training

By Sara Shouhayib, Reporter
Owens Community College (Source: WTOL) Owens Community College (Source: WTOL)
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

With the Orlando shooting that killed 49 people, the issue of security, safety and “active shooter response” training is ever more important.

A local training facility at Owen’s Community College offers training in case something were to happen close to home.

“That’s an event that can happen anywhere, so we try to prepare for that as much as we can. Not thinking the worst, but preparing for the worst," said Mark King, Chief Center of Emergency Preparedness at Owens.

The college has a man-made mini town they call, “The Village,” where they create emergency safety simulations to learn how to cope with situations like putting out a fire, assessing robberies and dealing with gunmen.

According to the Congressional Research Service, 300 million guns are in the hands of Americans today. Despite this fact, King says guns are not the problem.

“Guns that were used were probably the smallest piece to the puzzle," he said. "You have to look at the ideology and the motivation behind such an attack, which we don’t know what that is yet."

Police departments in Toledo and Bowling Green have reportedly not increased security measures in light of the shooting in Orlando.

