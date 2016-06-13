Teen arrested in shooting on Eastern Avenue

A teenager has been arrested after a shooting on the 300 hundred block of Eastern Avenue in Toledo.

Police say the teen allegedly started shooting into a home while running away from it around 6 a.m. Monday.

Dezari Valdez was sitting on the porch at the time of the incident.

The teen was found at his house and taken into custody.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.