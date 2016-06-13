Pink Pistols works to arm LGBTQ community nationwide - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pink Pistols works to arm LGBTQ community nationwide

Reporting by Sara Shouhayib, Reporter
The Pink Pistols is a LGBTQ gun association that promotes the second amendment and works to help the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer community obtain permits for concealed weapons and educate people on how to use them.

The association has over 45 chapters nationwide, one of them being in Toledo. 

Sean Spradlin, president of the Toledo chapter, believes the LGBTQ community should arm themselves for protection now more than ever. 

"I think all bi, gay, transsexual people should be armed because it's your job to protect yourself. By the time you call the police, it's already too late - you're already dead or you're already hurt," he said. 

Pink Pistols Saddened by Attack in Orlando Club

With the caption "Pick on Someone Your Own Caliber", the official website answers frequently asked questions, helps people find chapters near them and also publishes responses to national news. The website also offers a Utility Manual for people starting chapters in their area. 

For more information on the Pink Pistols, click here

