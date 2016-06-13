Some Toledoans ask for harsher gun laws after Orlando shooting

While the incident in Orlando has some in our area wanting to arm themselves for protection, others are calling on lawmakers to enforce harsher gun laws. WTOL 11 took to the streets in Downtown Toledo to talk to locals about their reaction to the shootings. Most people voiced concerns about our nation’s

gun laws.

“I think it’s a shame - they need to get rid of all these guns,” Toledo native Mark Konoff said.

Many Toledoans like Konoff said our nation has taken the second amendment too far.

“They should just be doing more background checks on people,” Raymond Minton said.

Some say those background checks could have prevented the Orlando shooter from legally purchasing an arsenal of weapons. He had previously been on FBI watch lists for threatening co-workers and even having possible links to Islamic extremism before the shootings.

“I don't feel safe even going to the library,” Konoff said. “Who knows who has a gun anymore.”

Jessica Myers is a member of the local LGBT community - she says guns give those who discriminate the power to harm groups they single out.

“Everybody feels they have the right to just shoot anybody they want,” Myers said, adding that she no longer feels safe.

It's clear after talking to these locals the discussion on gun control is far from over.

