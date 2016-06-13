Orlando shooting inspires many to give blood

The efforts to help the 53 people injured in the Orlando shootings have gotten a lot of attention. Hundreds lined the streets, some waiting hours to donate blood. Many here in Northwest Ohio want to feel like they’re helping the victims and for some giving blood is a great way to do that.

WTOL reached out to the local American Red Cross to find out if there is a need and received this statement:

“The thoughts and deepest sympathies of the entire American Red Cross family are with the people of Orlando and those affected by Sunday morning’s

tragic shooting. While we do not typically serve hospitals in the Orlando area, the Red Cross is providing a small number of blood products to support Florida hospitals in response to the shooting, and we stand ready to provide additional blood and blood products as needed. Volunteer blood donors are needed each and every day to help save lives. In fact, right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals as quickly as donations come in. Today’s tragedy illustrates that it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency.”

Anyone interested in making an appointment to give blood can use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, check out their website or call 1-800 RED CROSS.

There is a blood drive going on Tuesday at the University of Toledo Medical Center starting at 9:30 a.m. The blood won't go to Orlando, but will be used to help those who need it on our area.

