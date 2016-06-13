Tony Packo's runs 'Dog for a Dad' promotion

Is your dad a fan of famed Toledo restaurant Tony Packo’s?

‘A Dog for Dad’ honors fathers with free franks from June 13 – 19 in-store, with purchase. Dads can get one dog a day with a present family member who is part of the Packo’s loyalty program.

Dads, sign up in advance here. .

Tony Packo’s was founded in 1932 and is famous for their pickles, chili and secret hot dog sauce recipe.

This summer, the menu will also feature BBQ pork sandwiches with Tony Packo’s Sweet Hot Skinnies pickles, Beer Cheese Dumplings, and BBQ pork nachos served with Packo’s Sweet Hot Jalapenos. The menu will also feature Packo’s seasonal baked beans, a guest favorite.

Visit one of the store’s five locations to take advantage of ‘A Dog for a Dad’.

Happy Father’s Day!

