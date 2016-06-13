Fire, rescue crews respond to house fire in north Toledo

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews were forced to respond to a house fire Monday in north Toledo.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday on Chase Street.

Neighbors tell WTOL the homeowner set the fire herself.

“The thing started popping, popping, popping, and then she ran out of the house and threw herself on the grass,” said Sharon Wojziechowski, neighbor. “I was thinking to myself 'she did it again.' this is the second time she set the house on fire.”

At this time Toledo Fire and Rescue have not released an official report.

