Feds sign off on Ohio's disability services plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The federal government has signed off on Ohio's plan to give more than 36,000 people with disabilities more choices for community-based services.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/217rgtY ) the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says it has approved a preliminary plan submitted by the state Department of Developmental Disabilities. That made Ohio the third state to meet new federal requirements designed to move people with disabilities to community services.

All states must comply with the new regulations. Ohio faced a 2019 deadline to implement the rules or potentially lose federal funding. The money covers 60 percent of all funds spent on programs for the disabled and seniors.

Federal officials are pushing to get people who are on waiver programs out of institutional-style settings and into treatment in the community.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

