Woman recovers after blacking out, hitting pole in west Toledo

A woman is recovering after a scary crash in west Toledo.

Officers say the woman was driving her car when she blacked out and hit a telephone pole on Sylvania Avenue near Douglas, causing the car to flip over.

When WTOL 11 crews arrived to the scene, the woman was talking with first responders, but she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word on her condition at this time.

