Clinton in Cleveland: 'Today isn't a day for politics'

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
CLEVELAND, OH (WTOL) -

Just one day after the Orlando tragedy, Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is back on the campaign trail. 

On Monday, she arrived in Cleveland, saying "today isn't a day for politics." 

It was Clinton's first rally since becoming the presumptive democratic presidential nominee and her first since the Orlando terror attacks happened over the weekend. 

"Just a horrible sense of vengeance in vindictiveness in his heart," said Clinton. 

A somber Hillary Clinton focused on the Orlando tragedy throughout her 30 minute speech at the Cleveland Industrial Innovation Center.

She said as a mother she can't imagine what the families of the dead and injured are going through. 

But she said radical jihadists, like ISIS, will try to stage more attacks and the U.S. and its allies need to dismantle networks allowing them to move money around, to harden defenses at home, and to fight ISIS efforts to radicalize and recruit people in America. 

Clinton expressed support for the LGBT community who were targeted in the attacks, and promised to try to stop a tragedy like that from happening again. 

"As President I will make identifying and stopping lone wolves a top priority. I will put a team together from across our government, the entire government, as well as the private sector and communities to get on top of this origin challenge," said Clinton.

Clinton will be spending a lot more time in the Buckeye state. She has a campaign event Wednesday, June 13, in Columbus.

