Man arrested after urinating in Toledo strip club parking lot

Toledo police arrested a man in the parking lot of Scarlett’s Cabaret after he had a little too much to drink.

Gregory Molter, 54, was arrested and charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct Saturday night at the club at 5765 Telegraph Rd.

According to police, Molter was caught urinating on the side of a party bus in the parking lot and was too intoxicated to drive or care for himself.

Police say he had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. He was released from the Lucas County Jail around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Molter was scheduled to be arraigned on these charges Monday in Toledo Municipal Court.

