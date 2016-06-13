Man arrested, charged with peeping into neighbor's window

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A west Toledo man was arrested for peeping into his neighbor’s windows.

Jeremy Stein, 29, of 1263 Crestwood Rd., is charged with voyeurism following the incident Sunday.



According to a police report, Stein stood on a picnic table to look into his neighbor’s window, where a woman wasn’t wearing any clothing.

James Day, who was at the house, confronted Stein and says Stein attacked him.



Police say Stein had been drinking.



Nobody was seriously injured in the ordeal.



Stein faces charges of voyeurism, assault and disorderly conduct when he’s arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court. He remains locked up in the Lucas County Jail.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.