Father remembers victim of Oregon fireworks show stabbing

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
By Sara Shouhayib, Reporter
Stabbing Victim Karl Avery Jr. (Source GoFundMe) Stabbing Victim Karl Avery Jr. (Source GoFundMe)
OREGON, OH

A family-friendly firework show turned into a deadly event on Saturday evening.

"It was my boy...he was my only boy.”

Those were the words of Karl Avery, fighting back tears, who now has to bury his son, Karl Avery Jr., after he was stabbed to death at Maumee Bay State Park on Saturday evening.

Avery says he is in a state of shock.

"He had his faults but he was a good kid. He would give you the shirt off his back. He would be covered in tattoos but he would give you the shirt off his back. He would do anything for anybody,” said Karl.

Two other people also got stabbed and were rushed to the hospital.

A witness on the scene yesterday, who preferred to not be on camera, described the situation she saw.



"We went out on the balcony to watch the fireworks and we saw about four or five go off, and then it stopped. And we were just waiting and waiting. Then all kinds of emergency vehicles pulled in all over the place."


Two suspects are still at large as well as third person who police say drove the vehicle they fled the scene in.

The police and the Avery family are asking for your help in finding them.

"We will have justice for my son,” said Mr. Avery

Call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111 if you have any information about the crime.

Family and friends of Karl Avery Jr. will be holding a vigil on Sunday night on the corner of Viking and Oak in east Toledo at 9:30 p.m

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses of Mr. Avery.

