LGBT community in Toledo reacts to Orlando club shooting

Equality Toledo held a fundraiser on Sunday at Pam's Corner in Downtown Toledo.

They still had their raffles and giveaways but there was a somber mood in the room.

Orlando was on the minds of all here.

"There are certainly terrorist attacks against LGBT people all over the world every day. I don't think it's uncommon for LGBT people to think something would happen to them in any space at any time," said Nick Komives of Equality Toledo.

And that's what bothers the folks at Pam's Corner: space.

The rampage occurred at a gay nightclub which is supposed to be a safe space for the LGBT community.

"I think we need to learn tolerance and love, moving people forward. Need to educate community members and those who are scared of things that are different," said Schuyler Beckwith of Equality Toledo.

Equality Toledo also calls for stronger gun control laws.

The shootings show a lack of respect for life.

"To dislike somebody because of who they are, color of skin or where they come from makes absolutely no sense. This is supposed to be a Christian country. How Christian is that?" said Louis Escobar of Equality Toledo.

Mr. Komives says the LGBT community will survive the tragedy.

"Even though there have been attacks and gun violence, it's not going to stop the LGBT community from solidarity and support for one another," said Mr. Komives.

Locally, the Orlando victims are not being forgotten.

Tuesday night at 6:00 at the Government Center, Equality Toledo will host a vigil in their honor.

The executive director of Equality Ohio, Alana Jochum, released a statement on the Orlando shootings on Sunday:

“I can’t put into words the loss we all feel. That the largest shooting in modern American history happened at a gay bar is a sign that we have a long, long way to go. Today, I also remember that transgender people, in particular Black and brown transgender women, face incredible violence just for existing. We have marriage equality, but that was never the end. Marriage equality was a baton in a relay race. We stand in solidarity with our Muslim LGBTQ Ohioans and allies to look for a future where people can be themselves without fear. Equality Ohio extends the deepest of sympathy to the victims and surviving friends and family in Orlando’s LGBTQ community. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.”

Equality Ohio is asking people in mourning to wear white ribbons at school and at work in solidarity with everybody affected by this incident.

