Former Ohio Gov., U.S. Senator and Cleveland Mayor George Voinovich dead at 79

Former Ohio Governor, U.S. Senator and Cleveland Mayor George Voinovich has died at the age of 79.

Voinovich served as Mayor of Cleveland from 1980 to 1989, becoming the last Republican in that office.

The following term he served as the 65th Governor of Ohio, from 1991 to 1998.

He served in the United States Senate from 1999 to 2011.

Current Ohio Governor John Kasich released this statement following his death:

“I am very saddened today by the passing of my friend George Voinovich. I respected him greatly and had a deep affection for him. His love for our state and his hometown of Cleveland was only surpassed by his love for his family and his wife Janet. He was guided by two ideas: love God and love your neighbor, and by faithfully applying them throughout his life he helped Ohioans see how much they could accomplish by working together. He was a unifier who thought outside the box, never gave up and worked hard for the ideas he believed in up until the very end of his life. Thanks to that leadership he saved Cleveland, governed Ohio compassionately and responsibly and was a candid voice for reason in the U.S. Senate. I am proud to have known him and grateful for what he did for our state and nation. To his wife Janet, his children and his many grandchildren, my family sends our condolences and heartfelt prayers at this difficult time, and on behalf of Ohio I send my gratitude for sharing this wonderful, dynamic man with us for so many years.”

Kasich also tweeted his sentiments:

Ohio has lost a legendary leader. We are all better for George Voinovich's service. Join me in lifting up Janet & her family in prayer. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) June 12, 2016

U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur offered a statement, it read in part:

As Mayor, Governor and Senator, George Voinovich built a distinguished legacy, and impacted every community in our state. It was my privilege to work with him, on a bipartisan basis, and always find common ground, in the public interest.

Sandy Drabik Collins, the wife of former Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins, and a former cabinet member in Governor Voinovich’s cabinet also released a statement on the Governor’s passing. It read, in part:

He was a humble man who lived a modest lifestyle. He was honest and a true statesman. He loved Ohio and always strove to improve the quality of life of all people of the state in any way he could. He will be missed.”

Secretary of State Jon Husted also issued a statement. It read, in part:

"So often, he spoke of his work in terms of the impact it may have on our children and the future they would one day inherit. It was that vision that guided his work and that example we all seek to carry out even today.

Following his retirement in 2011, Voinovich has been named a Senior Fellow at Cleveland State University, and Ohio Visiting Professor of Leadership and Public Affairs at Ohio University.

