Former Ohio Gov., U.S. Senator and Cleveland Mayor George Voinovich dies

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Former Ohio Governor, U.S. Senator and Cleveland Mayor George Voinovich has died early Sunday morning.

Voinovich was 79.

We've lost a good man who dedicated his life to serving others. Prayers to Mrs Voinovich & family.  He'll be missed.

Earlier this year, Voinovich, a Republican, had been named to a bipartisan team of political veterans that will help the new president transition into the White House. 

He served in the United States Senate from 1999 to 2011. 
He was 65th Governor of Ohio from 1991 to 1998.
He was the 54th Mayor of Cleveland from 1980 to 1989, becoming the last Republican to serve in that office.

Since retiring in January 2011, Voinovich has been named a Senior Fellow at Cleveland State University, and Ohio Visiting Professor of Leadership and Public Affairs at Ohio University. 

