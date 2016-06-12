Fire rips through family home in Maumee

A Maumee family is now homeless after an overnight fire ripped through their home.

It happened around midnight on Carney street, just off the Anthony Wayne Trail.

Fire crews tell WTOL that no one was home at the time of the fire.

Both neighboring homes were evacuated at one point for safety concerns.One of the homes had some damage, but the fire was put out quickly.

Officials say this is an on-going investigation.

There are no reports of any injuries, but the fire did some major damage to the roof and home.

