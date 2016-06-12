Man shot in east Toledo overnight

A man is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in east Toledo.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Burger Street.

Investigators believe this shooting may have been a drive by.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

At this time the victim's condition is unknown.

If you have any information, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

