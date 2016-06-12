One dead in triple stabbing at Maumee Bay State Park fireworks display

One person is dead and two others injured after being stabbed at Maumee Bay State Park.

Crews responded to the triple stabbing in Oregon around 10 o'clock Saturday night during a crowded fireworks display.

All three people stabbed were taken to Mercy St. Charles Hospital where a male victim died. The condition of the other victims has not been released.

Police say four suspects are at large. They describe them as two black men with dread locks, wearing blue shorts. And two white women, one wearing a strapless dress and the other wearing black capri pants with a white top.

If you have seen these people or have any information about the stabbing, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

