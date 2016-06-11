Police release 911 calls from Maumee Bay State Park stabbing

A fireworks show Saturday night at Maumee Bay State Park went dark after police received a frightening 9-1-1 call.

911 Operator: "Oregon 9-1-1 where is your emergency?

Caller: "We're at Maumee Bay at the fireworks. I need someone back at the beach, tell them to come straight back where the brick road is. Somebody stabbed, they're fighting, they're gangs out here, we need the police back here now."

One person is dead and two others are recovering after being attacked during a fireworks Saturday around 10 p.m.

911 Operator: "Where is he stabbed at?"

Caller: "I don't know, but they're laying on the ground. I think there is more than one."

One of the victims, 24-year-old Karl Avery, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The conditions of the two other victims, 34-year-old Leon Oldham and 28-year-old Jacob Lickert, have not yet been released.

Police say at this time it is unclear why the fight started.

Police are searching for two suspects as well as a person of interest.

The suspects are described as two black men, about 6' tall and slim. One was wearing a red shirt and a hat.

The person of interest is described as a dark-skinned black man with dreadlocks.

According to police, the suspects left the scene in a silver car, possibly a Ford Taurus. The man with dreadlocks was driving.

Police say they have received more than 20 tip calls with information about the stabbing. They are counting on the calls to help them locate the three men who may have been involved in the stabbings.

If you have seen these people or have any information about the stabbing, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Karl Avery's funeral expenses. The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. A showing will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Freck Funeral Home on Wynn Rd.

